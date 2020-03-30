Governor McMaster orders public access to all beaches closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-16, “which orders the closure of all public access points to the state’s beaches, as well as the closure of all public boat ramps, landings, and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers, and waterways.”

The Governor cited behavior observed over the weekend as the impetus for his decision.

According to the Governor’s office, the order “does not apply to individuals possessing a current, valid commercial fishing license or permit, to the extent such individuals may seek to utilize or rely upon public piers, docks, wharfs, boat ramps, or boat landings in connection with commercial fishing activities.”

Additionally, those who own private property on beaches, lakes, rivers, etc are not impacted.







Click here to read the full ordinance.