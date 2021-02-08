Governor McMaster removes State Accident Fund Director, orders investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Monday removed the Director of the State Accident Fund, Amy V. Cofield, via Executive Order 2021-09 following what McMaster described as possible “criminal violations of state law.”

According to a statement from McMaster, Cofield recently “executed procurement that was awarded to a company that employed her husband to perform work for the agency.”

McMaster has directed the State Inspector General to investigate, saying that the “procurement actions raise significant ethical and legal questions about the conduct of employees at the State Accident Fund.”

He said that the investigation is “key toward maintaining the public’s confidence in state government.”

Erin Farthing, who currently serves as the State Accident Fund’s chief counsel, will serve as the acting director until a replacement is nominated by McMaster.