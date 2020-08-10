Governor McMaster requests DHEC develop COVID-19 tracking database for schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Monday sent a letter to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) requesting that a database for COVID-19 cases within schools be developed.

In the letter, addressed to DHEC Board Chairman Mark Elam, McMaster requests that “to the extent that this non-identifying information can be provided i a format that is consistent with state and federal privacy laws,” “information regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff in every school district in the state” be collected, compiled, and disclosed.

McMaster asks that the figures be publicly available and updated daily.

He argues that making the information available is in the public’s best interest, and “will ensure that parents, teachers, and the public have accurate and authoritative information.”