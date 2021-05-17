Governor McMaster signs open carry law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Monday signed H.3094, the Open Carry with Training Act, into law.

The law will go into effect on August 16. Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) holders are not allowed to openly carry a gun in South Carolina until then.

Today, I signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law! I will proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian’s ability to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights, and that’s exactly what this bill does.



Under the law, “CWP holders can openly carry a concealable weapon on them or in their motor vehicle unless there is signage explicitly stating otherwise.”

It also eliminates the $50 permit fee for a CWP and makes South Carolina a Second Amendment sanctuary state.

McMaster said that he will “proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian’s ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

In response, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued guidance “to ensure those who own handguns remain in compliance with the law.”

SLED emphasized that the Act “does not change the law on who can carry a firearm. Rather, it merely changes the way a CWP holder can carry a handgun in public in South Carolina.”

Likewise, it “does not change where a CWP holder can carry in South Carolina, nor does it change the right of a public or private business or employer to post a sign prohibiting or allowing the carrying of a concealable weapon by a valid CWP holder.”

SLED plans to develop “training curriculum for the handgun education course” before the law goes into effect.