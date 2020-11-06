Governor McMaster suspends Bamberg County Councilman accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

BAMBERG, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Friday issued Executive Order 2020-69, indefinitely suspending Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Kinard after Kinard was indicted on multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the order, a jury charged Kinard with one found of first degree assault and battery, one count of second degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of lewd act on a child, and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.

McMaster suspended Kinard “until such time as he shall be formally acquitted or convicted.”

Article VI, section 8 of the SC Constitution states that “any officer of the State or its political subdivisions … who has been indicted by a grand jury for a crime involving moral turpitude .. may be suspended by the Governor until he shall have been acquitted.”

Moral turpitude is defined by SC law as “something immoral in itself,” and “[involving] an act of baseness, vileness, or depravity in the social duties which a man owes to his fellow man or society in general, contrary to the accepted and customary rile of right and duty between man and man.”

The suspension does not indicate guilt or innocence, according to the order.