Governor McMaster to hold press conference on reopening schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by SC Senate President Harvey Peeler, SC House Speaker Jay Lucas, and others to provide updates on plans for the 2020-21 school year.

The press conference is expected to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The AccelerateED Task Force recently released final recommendations for school reopenings, but left much of the decision making up to local governments.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman told News 2 that she believes decisions should be made on the local level:

“I don’t believe that directive needs to come from Washington D.C., and really not even Columbia. That needs to be decided in the local community… where folks know the needs of the community.”

Many local school districts have met recently to discuss moving forward. We will be providing updates as they become available.

