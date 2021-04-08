Governor names former Medicaid director to lead agency again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is nominating a former state Medicaid director to return as the agency’s leader.

The governor announced Wednesday that he is tapping Robert Kerr, who previously headed the Department of Health and Human Services between 2003 and 2007, to the top spot.

Kerr had previously spent 22 years with the agency beginning in 1985.

Former Gov. Mark Sanford first appointed Kerr to the top role in 2003.

He left in 2007 to form a private health care consulting firm.

The governor’s office says the consulting firm is shutting down and will terminate all client contracts once Kerr is confirmed by the Senate.