Governor & State Superintendent say all schools should open ahead of teacher vaccinations

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — School districts across South Carolina are finalizing vaccination plans for their employees.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and Governor Henry McMaster are urging school districts to submit these plans before vaccines are available to school staff.

They said as schools prepare for these vaccinations, they should offer five days of in-person instruction a week to students.

They said according to recent studies, in-person learning does not contribute to a higher spread of COVID-19 in a community.

Gov. McMaster said, “We know that we have lost significant learning progress for all our young people by simply being out of the classroom.”

Thursday, Superintendent Spearman announced she is rescinding guidance published in the summer that suggested schools should remain virtual if there is high spread of COVID-19 in their county. She said, “The state has put in over $100 million in PPE to make schools safe, plexiglass, everything they’ve asked for, we have given them. I think those teachers who signed a contract owe a responsibility to come to work.”

Both Spearman and McMaster said a vaccine is not necessary to open up schools but teachers will be a priority whenever South Carolina transitions to Phase 1-B of the state’s vaccination plan.

However, a growing number of South Carolina lawmakers believe vaccines should be offered to teachers now.

On the Senate floor, Senators are considering a proposal that would bump educators up to Phase 1-A of the state’s plan. It would also require school staff to be vaccinated within 30 days of the bill becoming law.

Senate Majority Leader Senator Shane Massey (R-District 25) introduced the joint resolution Wednesday. He said this bill would help get kids back in school faster.

“The only way we are going to get teachers back in the classroom five days a week, is to vaccinate them. If you don’t vaccinate them, they are not going to do it,” he said.

Schools ARE safe, but the uncontrolled community spread is exposing thousands, requiring teachers & staff to quarantine. The quarantines are closing schools. Money & PPE won't fix that. If you don't vaccinate teachers NOW, you give up on these kids and risk losing a generation. https://t.co/Pg0JzY1Zvk — Shane Massey (@shanemassey) February 4, 2021

The Governor said he does not support that change. Earlier this week, his office and DHEC announced they were adding the 65-69 age group to Phase 1-A beginning February 8th.



McMaster said, “It is not a good idea. It will be a major setback. It will create expectations that cannot be fulfilled. It would result in taking away vaccine away from people who would die if they get the virus.”