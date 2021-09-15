Governor touts SC school without mask rule as state model

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks at data about the COVID-19 spread in the Kershaw County School District during a discussion with school officials at Camden Elementary School on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, in Camden, S.C. Nurses, principals and school board members were part of the roundtable discussion. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins).

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says Kershaw County schools are a model in the state for fighting COVID-19 without requiring students to wear masks.

The governor toured Camden Elementary School on Wednesday.

He saw the thermal scanner that takes the temperature of every student as they walk in without them having to stop.

The school also puts a lot of effort into contact tracing, only quarantining people who are within 3 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

McMaster and Republican legislators back a one-year ban on school mask mandates put in the budget.

State health officials have asked them to remove it.