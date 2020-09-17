Grad transfer Collin Hill to start as South Carolina QB

FILE – South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in College Station, Texas. South Carolina and coach Will Muschamp haven’t had a true quarterback competition since 2016 _ and he’s taking much of the way through camp as Ryan Hilinski, Collin Hill and Luke Doty try to become the Gamecocks’ passer. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Graduate transfer Collin Hill will get the start at quarterback when South Carolina opens up against No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 26.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the decision on Thursday.

Hill arrived at South Carolina from Colorado State and beat out last year’s freshman starter Ryan Hilinski.

Hill played for ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo, who is now South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Muschamp says the team is capable of succeeding with both Hill and Hilinski behind center.

The coach says Hill had an edge at knowing Bobo’s schemes and terminology during camp.