Graham giving $1M to help Georgia’s GOP senators win runoff races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was just reelected in South Carolina, says he’s donating $1 million of his campaign money to help two GOP senators win runoff races in neighboring Georgia.

Graham told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that Republicans need to counter a “tsunami of liberal money” flowing into Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate.

.@LindseyGrahamSC is donating $1 million dollars to @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate to "make sure they have the resources to combat a tsunami of liberal money about to sink Georgia." pic.twitter.com/JkHS3TgC8S — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 12, 2020

Democrats already control the House, and Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect after beating President Donald Trump in their White House contest.

In the Georgia runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is looking to unseat Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.