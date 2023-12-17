HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Reports of storm damage are coming in from across the Grand Strand in the aftermath of Sunday afternoon’s storm.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in the Socastee and Forestbrook area shortly before a tornado warning was issued at 1:25 p.m. So far, the heaviest damage is being reported along Socastee Boulevard and Palmetto Pointe.

Several roads across the area are blocked, and many trees have been knocked down, including one that fell on a house in the Village Drive area off Soastee Boulevard. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

In Conway, the city council met Sunday afternoon in an emergency meeting and moved the city to OPCON 1, the highest of three emergency designations that means a disaster or emergency is imminent or occurring. Crews from the city are currently responding to multiple road closures and incidents caused by flash flooding.

“We are asking residents to please avoid driving on the roads at this time,” a city spokesperson said.” As evening approaches it may become difficult to see water covering the roads, please use caution. Barricades are being placed in reported areas of the City that roads are not passable. Please obey the barricades and do not drive through flooded roads.”

The city will be posting a road closure report on its Facebook page and website, the spokesperson said.

The high winds caused substantial damage to the Waccamaw Mall in the Fantasy Harbor area, scattering debris all along the front of the building. News13 meteorologist Scotty Powell also reported that a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side and that several UPS vehicles were damaged in the Fantasy Harbor area.

High water was also at least partially surrounding some homes in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.

Video courtesy of Rick Comfort

Many street lights across the region are not working, and, as of about 4 p.m., the power was still out for about 23,500 Santee Cooper and Horry Electric Cooperative customers.

High water and flooding have also been a concern from Pawelys Island north along the Grand Strand. High water was causing problems along Waccamaw Boulevard in Garden City and Myrtle Avenue in Pawleys Island, and countless retention ponds have been at or near capacity all along the Grand Strand because of the large amount of rain produced by the storm.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for southern and western parts of Horry County until 5:15 p.m., including Murrells Inlet, Garden City and Surfside Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The storm is also affecting at least one school district in the region. The Georgetown School District has moved to an eLearning day on Monday, with all schools and facilities closed. Students and parents will get instructions about assignments from their schools.

If conditions allow, athletic practices and competitions might resume at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the district said. Student-athletes are encouraged to coordinate with their coaches for specific details.

Officials said the district expects to return to normal operations on Tuesday.