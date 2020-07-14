Greenville clubs forced to shut down after deadly shootings

GREENVILLE,S.C. (WCBD) – Two Greenville County clubs were ordered to shut down after deadly shootings occurred.

Bother nightclubs forced to shut down were the sites of deadly shootings the weekend of July fourth.

During the shooting, two were killed and eight people were injured at Lavish Lounge. One other person was killed at a nearby club, Dolce.

“This type of violent crime is something that no community wants,” said Butch Kirven, Green County Council. “We want to get the crime as I’ve said before, off of our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”

Greenville County’s deputy administrator sent a letter, ordering Lavish Lounge to cease and desist operation due to their license expiring last year.

They also sent a letter, saying the business registration for Dolce Restaurant has been revoked because the operation was determined a public nuisance.