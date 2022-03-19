GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County husband and wife were arrested Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Investigators said they received information in January about alleged sexual abuse.

“We give extreme praise to the victim for coming forward with this information. To hold on to something like this, to have to undergo something like this– it’s terrible and I can not fathom what they have gone through,” said Lt. Ryan Flood, Public Information Officer with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Harry O’Neal and 73-year-old Andrea O’Neal committed sexual acts on two children between 2005 and 2012.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harry O’Neal recorded the incidents and forced the sexual acts with other various men.

Deputies said the victims were between the ages of 11 and 19.

“According to our investigators, it’s one of the most difficult cases that they’ve investigated–just very graphic, very disturbing,” Flood said. “Just again, very horrendous crimes. We’re thankful for a team of investigators for getting them off the streets,” he said.

Harry O’Neal is charged with Trafficking in Persons, first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, two counts of second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, two counts of third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Minor, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Buggery, Engaging Child under 18 for Sex, and Producing, promoting, or directing sexual performances by a child under 18.

Andrea O’Neal is charged with third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and two counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

“I know that the majority of these incidents occurred at their resident,” Flood said.

A search online showed Harry once worked with the disabled at Thrive Upstate. We received this statement from Thrive Upstate on Friday night.

“The entire Thrive Upstate team is shocked and devastated by this news. Our concern and hearts go out to the victims at this time. Mr. O’Neal was employed by Thrive Upstate from 2003 to January 2020. His last position was in the Human Resources Department as a member of the Training Team before his position was eliminated as part of an organization wide restructuring. We had no indication of any inappropriate behavior by Mr. O’Neil throughout his employment with Thrive Upstate. Again, our deepest sympathies go out to any and all victims in this case. “ Tyler Rex, Executive Director of Thrive Upstate

Harry O’Neal is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond while Andrea O’Neal was given $40,000 bond.

As of now, there’s no word on if other victims are involved.

Flood said this is an ongoing investigation, and they’re asking anyone with information to leave tips at 23-CRIME.