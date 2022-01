GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy was injured in a traffic crash shortly after 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

The crash took place near Wenwood Road and Mauldin Road.

The deputy, whose name is not being released at the time, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The condition of the other driver has not been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officers will be investigating the collision.