Greenville Co. principal on administrative leave pending internal investigation

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools Spokesperson Tim Waller told 7NEWS a principal is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation Thursday afternoon.

Officials said AJ Whittenburg Elementary School Principal Preston Spratt is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into social media posts attributed to him dating from 2012 and 2013.

“The social media posts that were brought to the attention of GCS employees by a parent in our district could be perceived as insensitive to individuals living in impoverished neighborhoods,” district spokesperson Tim Waller said.