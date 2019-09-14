Greenville County School District preparing staff amid nationwide measles outbreak

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Measles are continuing to spread across the country, with cases now confirmed in 31 states.

One South Carolina school district is making sure they’re prepared in cases the infection spreads to their schools.

With over 75,000 students and hundreds of staff members, the Greenville County School District sent out an action alert to ask staff members to locate proof of their vaccination should the state Department of Health and Environmental Control intervene.

“You never want to be in a situation where DHEC came in and said there is a case we need proof of immunity for your entire staff whether that be 100/200 in a school building and had no one that had a heads up. it’s not something that you have in your wallet like a drivers license.” Beth Brotherton, Greenville County Schools

While staff members in the district are not required to be vaccinated, health officials say they fall under the high risk category and are more prone to getting sick if exposed.