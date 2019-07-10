Greenville Police arrest domestic assault suspect following manhunt

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police arrested a man Tuesday morning following a manhunt in east Greenville.

According to the police department, officers responded earlier Tuesday morning to a domestic assault on West Circle Avenue.

Police said the suspect, Michael Marquies General, 29, and a woman victim left in a car and later crashed near Oakland Drive and Keith Drive.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police arrested General at about 11:15 a.m.

He was taken to a medical facility for injuries, according to police.

General has been charged with kidnapping, domestic violence high and aggravated and carjacking. He will be booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Police said General had previous outstanding warrants for speeding, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

