GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Workers at a Starbucks in Greenville overwhelmingly voted in favor of unionizing this week.

The Starbucks, located on Pelham Road near I-85, became the first location in South Carolina to join a union. Employees voted 8-1 in favor of unionizing with Starbucks Workers United.

The votes were tallied and confirmed by the National Labor Relations Board.

“I hope this win brings further confidence from our partners who are still waiting for inspiration,” said Hayden Mullen, a shift supervisor at the Greenville store, in a news release Monday afternoon.

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country,” said a Starbucks spokesperson in a statement on Monday. “From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”

NBC Affiliate WYFF, who contributed to this story, reports the next South Carolina store to vote on unionization is the Millwood Store, in Columbia, on May 26 and a store in Anderson County on Clemson Boulevard on May 31.