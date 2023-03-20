GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD/WYFF) – Staff at the Greenville Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.

Mother giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to a newborn calf on Sunday afternoon.

“Autumn gave birth at 1:10 pm yesterday afternoon! The little one was standing on its own and nursing by 3:30 p.m.,” the zoo announced.

They said the little calf and mom are healthy and currently bonding in the giraffe barn.

Autumn has successfully raised around five other calves, according to the Greenville Zoo. She and her partner, Miles, are part of the species survival program.

A name for the new giraffe was not provided.

Video of the giraffe and mom was provided by the zoo’s live giraffe cam.