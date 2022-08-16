GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood School District 50 announced Monday it will implement the safety procedures after a fight broke out near the concession stands at the football team’s Jamboree last weekend.

The district said 20 were arrested or identified to be disciplined in relation to the incident. 14 of them were students at Greenwood High School while three others were middle school students. All students involved have been suspended pending results of the investigation.

The following safety measures are being put in place for major events within the district:

No congregating outside or inside the stadium All spectators must find a seat in the stands

Limited number of tickets sold at the gate Tickets can be purchased online or at specific locations in the community selling cash tickets

Portable fencing near the concession stand area

Only students with a high school ID will be allowed to attend games Students without a high school ID must be accompanied by an adult



“Our goal is to create a memorable experience for our student-athletes and spectators attending any of our athletic events,” said Superintendent Dr. Steve Glenn. “We appreciate the continued support of our local law enforcement and school administration in helping to keep our students and community safe.”

Johnathan Graves, the district’s director of communications, told 7NEWS the procedures were a collaboration between the district and law enforcement.

“Some of them are common sense things that should be taking place already, but it’s something we want to reiterate to spectators who may be attending our games,” explained Graves. “These are things you need to be aware of and do to make sure we have the safest environment possible.”

School leaders met with law enforcement Monday to discuss the incident. Greenwood District 50 could not confirm if any of the individuals arrested were students in the district. However, it said the “juveniles involved in the altercations were from numerous schools.”

“It was a really bad situation,” said Graves. “It’s not something that we’re proud of.”

Video provided to 7NEWS by a parent who attended the jamboree shows people running and screaming. That parent said he and his family were walking in a large group from the stadium toward the parking lot after the event was canceled. All of a sudden, he said people started running.

“My oldest son got knocked down,” said the parent. “It was just so chaotic. Everyone was ducking and running.”

Deputies said some people reported hearing gunshots at the event. But, they have found no evidence that any shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing.