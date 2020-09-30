Grits maker Geechie Boy Mill changes its name amid backlash

South Carolina grits maker Geechie Boy Mill is changing its name to Marsh Hen Mill after critics charged it with appropriating Black culture.

Marsh Hen Mill is one of a growing list of companies reckoning with racist or insensitive names and logos.

Last week, Mars Inc. announced it would change the name of its rice brand, Uncle Ben’s, to Ben’s Original.

Geechie Boy was the nickname of a white farmer who once owned the land where the mill is based.

The company’s current owners say they were listening to critics who felt the name inappropriately linked the mill to the Gullah Geechee people, who are descendants of African slaves.