Groundbreaking held for Amazing Grace Park in honor of Rev. Clementa Pinckney

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for a park named after Rev. Sen. Clementa C. Pinckney in Marion County.

Rev. Pinckney was a senior pastor at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston and was murdered along with eight others as they were in a Bible study class back in June of 2015.

Not only was Thursday’s occasion a big deal in breaking the ground for a park named after Rev. Pinckney, but he would have also been celebrating his 47th birthday as well.

The Pickney family was alongside Governor Henry McMaster and others in the Marion Council as they broke ground for Amazing Grace Park – The Clementa Pinckney Memorial.

“It makes me so excited and so happy to know that there is a park that is currently being built in my dad’s name and in his honor that will promote communities coming together for a positive goal and positively remember who my father was,” said his daughter, Eleani Pinckney.



The park will be established to memorialize the life of the late Senator Reverend Pinckney. It will have walking trails, educational playgrounds and it will provide a venue for gatherings and local activities.



“To open a park in his name, Amazing Grace is a great thing for our state and again a reflection of the essence in the culture of the people of our state,” said Gov. McMaster.

Pinckney spent most of his childhood summers in Marion County. It’s also the location of his final resting place.



“This…this is an honor. You know a park is about coming together, it’s about community, it’s about unity and so forth and basically that’s what Clementa represented,” said Rev. Pinckney’s wife, Jennifer Pinckney.



The park is scheduled to have its grand opening in the summer of 2021.