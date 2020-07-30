Groundbreaking for Amazing Grace Park in honor of Rev. Clementa Pinckney

by: Kaitlyn Luna

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Groundbreaking will begin today on the Amazing Grace Park to honor State Senator and Mother Emanuel Pastor Clementa Pinckney who was killed in the 2015 Charleston church shooting.

