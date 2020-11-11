Group of veterans take 100-mile walk from Myrtle Beach to Charleston to honor the men and women who serve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One group of veterans are walking 100 miles from Myrtle Beach to Charleston, making their way to the Lowcountry one mile at a time.

The Victory Walk is set to end at Patriots Point and after speaking with the group shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday morning, they were leaving McClellanville and looking to arrive in Charleston just after 3 p.m. this afternoon.

A first time experience, the group came up with this idea about eight months ago. Organizers for the walk say they have been training for months.

The goal of the walk is to raise money for local veteran organizations. Organizers say they are also hoping to help house veterans.

The group gave themselves 35 hours to complete the 100 mile walk. A van is riding alongside them so everyone can take breaks when needed.

“This is the first year we have done this it’s to promote awareness for veterans, it’s also to help get donations or whatever people feel led to give, please give for organizations and for the veterans themselves,” said Paul Yurkin, Marine Veteran.

There are also a number of other events taking place throughout the Lowcountry to honor the men and women who served and continue to serve our country.