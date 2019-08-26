Group returns WWII Veteran’s Purple Heart after it was found at a Florida flea market

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A group returned a World War Two Veteran’s Purple Heart to his family here in South Carolina.

Sgt. Frank Webb died at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

A stranger bought his medal at a flea market in Florida and returned it to Purple Hearts Reunited in hopes they could find its rightful owner.

The group used ancestry to find Webb’s niece and traveled to Myrtle Beach to give it to her.

“You’re bringing a tangible piece back to the family, but it comes along with so many intangible items that you just can’t put a price tag on,” said Jessica Jaggars, the operations director for Purple Hearts Reunited.

So far, the group has returned 650 medals to veteran’s homes of honor and their families.