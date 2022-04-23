COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A veterans group is trying to raise millions of dollars to build a museum in South Carolina honoring a group of 80 men who went on a daring bombing raid over Tokyo.

The Doolittle Raiders started their training in Columbia for the attack that took place just months after the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. into World War II.

The American Heritage Foundation wants to build a museum to honor the raiders near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The group owns property near the airport it would like to use for the building, perhaps displaying restored B-52 bombers like the Doolittle Raiders flew.

An architect is already working with a planning group.