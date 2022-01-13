Groups file lawsuit against SCDNR, Charles River Labs over ‘horseshoe crab pens’ in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit has been filed against the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and pharmaceutical company, Charles River Laboratories, over so-called horseshoe crab pens.

The lawsuit, filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center representing Defenders of Wildlife and the Coastal Conservation League, claims the two entities are violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing harvesters to keep horseshoe crabs captive in manmade ponds.

The groups say it’s a practice only permitted in South Carolina. They said confining crabs to the ponds during breeding season deprives the red knots, a threatened migratory shorebird, of its primary food source.

The Southern Environmental Law Center said it issued a federally required 60-day notice letter to SCDNR and Charles River Laboratories calling for an end to the practice. The lawsuit was filed after that timeframe expired.

According to the center, SCDNR issues permits for the ponds while agents with Charles River Laboratories build and maintain the ponds.

Horseshoe crab pond located in Beaufort County, image provided by Southern Environmental Law Center

“We asked the state’s wildlife regulators to do the right thing and protect the state’s wildlife, namely the red knots, and they did not,” said Lindsay Dubin, an attorney with Defenders of Wildlife. “Now we have no choice but to go to court to stop the state from authorizing this harmful practice and to stop Charles River from further threatening these iconic birds.”

Records, provided by SCDNR, show Charles River Laboratories will take nearly 150,000 horseshoe crabs from South Carolina beaches each spring and place them into the overcrowded ponds.

“Red knots time their 9,000-mile migrations to coincide with the crabs’ short spawning season. Without an abundance of nutrient-rich crab eggs, red knots will not survive their migration,” the groups said.

“These amazing birds have evolved to depend on the mid-Atlantic’s horseshoe crabs and, like so much in nature, the balance is delicate,” said Emily Cedzo of the Coastal Conservation League. “Charles River is upsetting that balance, and it is unconscionable that the state’s wildlife protectors don’t appear concerned. But we are, and we’re taking them to court to stop it.”

The lawsuit says there are no restrictions on the number of crabs that Charles River can place in the ponds or for how long they are housed there.

Advocates say thousands of crabs often die in the process.

“South Carolina is aiding Charles River – a roughly $20 billion company — by keeping secret nearly everything about these horseshoe crab ponds,” said Catherine Wannamaker, a senior SELC attorney. “What we have managed to glean from public records isn’t reassuring. State regulators don’t inspect the ponds and don’t know how many crabs are packed into them. That leaves thousands of crabs to die in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.”

It’s believed the lab drains the blue blood from the crabs to be used to test the sterility of medical equipment. Conservationists say the Charles River relies on the blood despite the availability of a synthetic alternative that is equally effective for biomedical use.

The Southern Environmental Law Center and Defenders of Wildlife successfully sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service earlier this year for allowing Charles River’s agents to harvest horseshoe crabs at Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge without a federal permit.

News 2 has reached out to SCDNR and Charles River for comment. We are waiting to hear back.