Groups head to Columbia to call on Gov. McMaster to reopen businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Groups from across South Carolina will head to Columbia on Friday to call on the Governor to reopen businesses.

A local group calling themselves “Drive to Thrive” will leave from Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

Members say businesses need to reopen as soon as possible to allow people to go back to work.

“Small businesses are still not being allowed to be open,” said Kenna Cabanans. “You can’t go inside a restaurant to eat and these smaller restaurants haven’t thrived.”

Two other groups called “Reopen SC” and “Defend our Freedom” are also holding rallies in Columbia on Friday.

Organizers say they are calling for safe “social distancing” during the demonstrations.