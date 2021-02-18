Groups to file lawsuit in effort to stop South Carolina’s recently passed abortion ban

South Carolina Rep. David Hiott, R-Pickens, says a prayer as the House votes on a bill that would ban most abortions in the state on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. The bill will soon go to the governor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bill that would ban most abortions in South Carolina is set to become law after House lawmakers voted 74-39 in favor of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill on Thursday.

The bill, which bans abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, will face legal challenges before it can take effect.

Shortly after House lawmakers passed the bill during a procedural vote, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic announced their intention to sue in federal court before the day was out.

“By banning abortion at just six weeks of pregnancy, before many people know they’re pregnant, the law targets South Carolinians who already struggle to access health care,” the Center for Reproductive Rights said in a press release.

“… South Carolina politicians just used an abortion ban to target and re-victimize sexual assault survivors — all while the pandemic rages on. This is politics at its worst,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “Planned Parenthood will continue doing what these elected officials refuse to do: ensure every person has access to basic health care, including abortion, if and when they need it. No matter what.”

“Most of our patients don’t even know they’re pregnant until after six weeks. That means this law would act as a total abortion ban for most people in South Carolina. Even for patients who find out before six weeks, they often must take time to save up funds, request time off of work, and find childcare for their kids if they are a parent,” said Greenville Women’s Clinic in a statement.

Governor McMaster is set to sign the bill just after noon on Thursday.