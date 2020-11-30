‘Grow with Google’ launching SC program to help Black and Latino small businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tech giant Google is launching an initiative in South Carolina on Monday aimed at helping Black and Latino small businesses succeed.

‘Grow with Google,’ which is a digital coaching program, provides digital skills training and coaching to assist small businesses.

The goal of the program is to create economic opportunity in communities across the United States by providing free digital skills training, tools and expertise.

Organizers say Monday’s launch will include a free workshop called “Collaborate, Meet and Work Remotely,” which will be held virtually at 6:00 p.m. with a local entrepreneur and coach, Shennice Cleckley.

Small business owners “will learn about tools that can help them work and stay productive no matter where they are,” organizers say.

Registration is required to participate – you can sign up by clicking here: https://events.withgoogle.com/digital-coach-sc/