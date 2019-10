OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WCBD) – Researchers say they’re seeing a growing number of great white sharks off the coast of the Carolinas.

The Raleigh News and Observers report four sharks with tracking devices have pinged in recent days in the Outer Banks area.

One of the sharks, named Ironbound, is a 12-and-a-half-foot great white that weighs about 1,000 pounds.

Great white sharks are known to swim off the southeastern United States coast in the winter.