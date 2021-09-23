Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition, Dominion Energy partner to provide utility assistance

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy will partner with the Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition to provide utility assistance and community resources.

Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition will host Energy Day on September 25th, a free community event designed to connect area residents with utility bill assistance opportunities, energy conservation program information, and community and career resources.

Representatives from Dominion Energy and the Beaufort-Jasper Economic Opportunity Commission will help residents with applications for energy assistance and connect customers with a variety of payment plans and energy efficiency information.

South Carolina’s Department of Energy and Office of Regulatory Staff will provide information on available community resources. More information can be found online at DominionEnergySC.com/assistance.

The September 25th event will take place at the St. Helena Branch Library located at 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Rd.