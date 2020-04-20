Gun sales are up 70% in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Gun sales are up nearly 70-percent from the beginning of the year in South Carolina.

One gun store owner, who did not want to show his face, says his sales skyrocketed the day after businesses were shut down.

“Selling more guns in one day than I did the month of February is just unreal,” he said. “We’ve gone through spikes and scares but this by far has been the largest in history.”

Right now, concealed weapon permit training classes are suspended because of the current restrictions on gatherings.