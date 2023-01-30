HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was hit by shrapnel during an overnight barricade situation that blocked Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area for several hours, authorities said.

The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released, according to Horry County police. The injury occurred at the start of the incident, but police didn’t provide any additional details.

The incident began before 9 p.m. Sunday and closed Highway 17 Business in both directions near 17th Avenue North for several hours. There was an exchange of gunfire at about 1:30 a.m., and at about 3:15 a.m., police posted on Facebook that the situation had been resolved.

Police confirmed the barricaded subject fired a weapon earlier during the incident.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be handling the investigation, which HCPD said is standard protocol for this type of incident.

Horry County police said Horry County Fire Rescue, South Carolina Highway Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Myrtle Beach police assisted in the investigation.

Photo: Horry County Police Department

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.