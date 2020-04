COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of hairstylists are calling on the governor to allow them to re-open their salons.

Several hairstylists gathered in Columbia on Monday.

Many had signed a petition that was delivered to Governor McMaster, explaining why they believe they deserve to re-open.

The hairstylists say they understand the frustration some have with re-opening, but they say their livelihoods are on the line.