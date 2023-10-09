CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawmakers from across the United States, including here in South Carolina, have been quick to comment on the developing situation in Israel – and all of them have been unified in pledging support to the country and condemning the destruction and attacks by Hamas.

The death toll in now-war-torn Israel has been climbing by the hundreds following the Palestinian Sunni-Islamic group attack on the nation.

Over the weekend, former South Carolina Governor and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said on NBC’s Meet the Press that she is concerned about potential attacks on U.S. soil after watching the turmoil unfold in the Middle East.

“I have been terribly worried about the fact that Iran has said that the easiest way to get into America is through the Southern Border,” said Haley. “We have an open border, people are coming through- they are not being vetted, we don’t need to wait for another 9-11. You also look at the fact that America is incredibly distracted and incredibly divided, and when America is distracted, the world is less safe, and look at what happened to Israel. They waited for them to be distracted, and that is when your enemies move in, America needs to wake up.”

And as the world reacts to the shocking video coming out of Israel, news of mass hostage taking, and brutal attacks, U.S. Senator and presidential hopeful Tim Scott answered some questions about the conflict during a campaign stop held in the South Carolina Upstate on Monday.

He said times like this are when we need strong leadership. He said thanks to years of American support for Israel, they should have the resources as a country to take on Hamas.

“The evil that we are seeing brought to the people of Israel has to have a swift clear decisive response,” said Sen. Scott. “We have seen very quickly, that Netanyahu’s response is to have a complete and total, basically stopping resources from coming into Hamas, I think that is the first step, this is going to be a long process without any question, we should make sure that there is no daylight whatsoever between the United States of America and Israel.”

NBC News reports that already, more than 1,000 people have already been killed in the conflict. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said he is coordinating with Israeli ambassadors, drawing parallels between what happened over the weekend and 9/11.

Sen. Graham said an aid package will be going to Israel from the U.S. Senate quickly, but the support won’t stop there.

“The bottom line folks, this is the biggest event since 1973, the Yom Kippur War, when Israel was attacked by multiple Arab countries, during that Jewish holiday. This attack is more brutal, they came into Israel by land, sea, and air, they slaughtered innocent Israelis, they have raped and tortured, they are ISIS-like in every way.”