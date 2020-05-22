Half of SC’s hospitality jobs gone; jobless rate hits record

Angela Myhlethaler wears gloves while she stocks shelves at La Unica Supermarket Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate soared to a level never seen in more than 40 years of reporting as the coronavirus wiped out nearly half the state’s restaurant tourism and other hospitality jobs.

A report from the state’s jobless agency says South Carolina’s unemployment rate was 12.1% in April. It was 3.2% in March, South Carolina’s unemployment rate touched 11.7% twice in the Great Recession, the last time in February 2010.

The pandemic wiped out more than 288,000 jobs in a month in a state where 2.4 million people want to work, including more than 142,000 hospitality and tourism jobs.

