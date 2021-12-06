Half of South Carolina counties in ‘high’ COVID-19 spread category

COVID-19 incidence rate map of South Carolina, as of Dec. 6, 2021. (Source: South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Half of South Carolina’s 46 counties have been moved into the “high” COVID-19 incidence rate category, according to a new update from the state’s health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control defines a “high” incidence rate as an area that has had more than 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. A “moderate” rate is between 51 and 200, and a “low” rate is fewer than 50 cases.

Almost all of the state’s northern counties have been moved into the category.

As of Monday, Darlington, Florence and Horry counties were in the “high” category, with respective rates of 244.7, 214 and 207.9.

DHEC announced three separate days worth of new data on Monday, with each report based on information it received two days before. Monday’s report announced 567 new, confirmed cases, 232 probable cases, 18 confirmed deaths and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 16,260 new tests reported to the state, 4.8% were positive for the virus.

Those deaths included the confirmed COVID-19 deaths of two people in Horry County.

Sunday’s report includes 641 new, confirmed cases, 366 probable cases and three confirmed deaths. Of 20,100 new tests reported to the state, 4.7% were positive for the virus.

Saturday’s report includes 838 new, confirmed cases, 483 probable cases, 17 confirmed deaths and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths. of 29,356 new tests reported to the state, 4.2% were positive for the virus.

Those deaths included the confirmed death of one person in Horry County, and one confirmed death in Marlboro County.

Monday’s updates bring the state’s totals to 739,277 confirmed cases, 185,680 probable cases, 12,383 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,931 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts included in Monday’s report for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Two confirmed, one probable

Florence – 19 confirmed, four probable

Horry – 38 confirmed, 23 probable

Marion – Three confirmed

Marlboro – One confirmed, two probable