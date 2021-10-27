Halloween restrictions to be enforced for SC sex offenders on supervision, state agency announces

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) announce that the agency will enforce a statewide curfew for sex offenders under community supervision.

SCDPPPS will enforce restrictions for sex offenders on probation, parole, and other forms of supervision under the agency’s jurisdiction.

Restrictions will apply to sex offenders whose crime is against a child. This does not apply to registered sex offenders who are no longer on probation or parole.

Restrictions are as follows:

Statewide curfew of 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 31st

Restrictions apply to all individuals being supervised for sex offense whose crime is against a child

All actively supervised sex offenders are to remain at home during the restricted timeframes and will be under surveillance checks through “team home visits.”

Sex offenders have recieved notice of the following: No porch or exterior lights outside of their houses No giving out candy No participation in Halloween parties or carnivals Stay inside of their homes



Concerned citizens can visit the State Law Enforcement Division website to view a list of sex offenders in their areas.