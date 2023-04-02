ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – A gunman was on the loose in Estill, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said early Friday afternoon.

Officers were called by a CSX Conductor about a man with a gun standing on the railroad tracks near Steep Bottom Road and Highway 321 in Estill at 12:44 p.m. Police say that an attempt was made to access the cargo on the train.

There was damage to the train’s outer cargo and several catalytic converters were stolen from the new cars on the train. After checking if anyone was injured onboard, deputies saw 3 men jumping off the train with cutting tools.

The only description police were able to provide was that they appeared to be three black males.

Police have established a perimeter and dogs were called to track the suspects.

According to officials, the gunman is in the Canfor Southern Pine area.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV for updates.