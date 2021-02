CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – February 11 is KISS Day in South Carolina, thanks to a 2020 proclamation by Governor Henry McMaster.

McMaster called KISS’s music an “inextricable part of America’s shared cultural fabric.”

Welcome to South Carolina @KISS – Today is @KISS day in South Carolina by proclamation of SC Gov @henrymcmaster pic.twitter.com/kwLeKnnKzk — Trey Walker 🇺🇸 (@TreyWalker) February 12, 2020

He spent time with the band and presented them with a KISS Day proclamation at after a concert at the Colonial Life Arena.

One year later, the band took to Twitter to reminisce on that special day in KISSstory.