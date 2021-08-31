Happy National South Carolina Day! Here are some fast facts about the Palmetto State

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Every year on August 31, ‘National South Carolina Day’ is celebrated to commemorate the charm, history, and beauty of the bold Palmetto State.
To mark the occasion, here are some interesting facts about our state:
South Carolina is called “The Palmetto State” because of its large population of Sabal Palmetto trees, however, the state’s tree is the cabbage palmetto and the state’s flower is the yellow jasmine. The palmetto tree is seen on our state flag.
South Carolina is also known as the ‘Rice State,” “Iodine State,” “Swamp State,” “Sand-lapper State,” and the “Keystone of the South Atlantic Seaboard.”
The state’s motto is “Dum Spiro Spero,” Latin for “While I breathe, I hope.”
The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in Charleston was the longest cable-stayed bridge in the Western Hemisphere when it first opened in 2005.
Although Georgia is known as the peach state, South Carolina grows more peaches (and interestingly, South Carolina has a water tower in Gaffney, SC shaped like a giant peach).
South Carolina is famously known for its southern delicacies, from steaming hot boiled peanuts and fried okra to hearty collard greens and barbeque, with a side of cornbread.
