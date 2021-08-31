Happy National South Carolina Day! Here are some fast facts about the Palmetto State

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Every year on August 31, ‘National South Carolina Day’ is celebrated to commemorate the charm, history, and beauty of the bold Palmetto State.

To mark the occasion, here are some interesting facts about our state:

South Carolina is called “The Palmetto State” because of its large population of Sabal Palmetto trees, however, the state’s tree is the cabbage palmetto and the state’s flower is the yellow jasmine. The palmetto tree is seen on our state flag.

This image provided by the South Carolina Department of Archives and History shows the proposed design for the South Carolina state flag recommended by a Senate committee on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

South Carolina is also known as the ‘Rice State,” “Iodine State,” “Swamp State,” “Sand-lapper State,” and the “Keystone of the South Atlantic Seaboard.”

A lowland swamp is seen near Green Pond, S.C., in South Carolina’s ACE Basin in this Oct. 22, 2014 photograph. For a quarter century a group of landowners, companies, nonprofits and government agencies has been working together to conserve the 1 million acres along the South Carolina coast in the basin drained by the Ashepoo, Combahee and Edisto Rivers, a region the Nature Conservancy has called “one of the last great places.”. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

The state’s motto is “Dum Spiro Spero,” Latin for “While I breathe, I hope.”

This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles on Dec. 15, 2015, shows the new South Carolina license plate and stickers that will be issued to motorists in the state in the coming months. The new plate features one sticker in the lower right corner instead of the two stickers in each corner that are used on the current South Carolina plates. (AP Photo/Courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles)

The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in Charleston was the longest cable-stayed bridge in the Western Hemisphere when it first opened in 2005.

The Arthur Ravenel Bridge linking Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Charleston, S.C., is seen in this March 25, 2013 photograph. The bridge, which cost $632 million to build, has a bike and walking lane on the harbor side that provides stunning views of Charleston, Charleston Harbor, and the Atlantic Ocean beyond. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

Although Georgia is known as the peach state, South Carolina grows more peaches (and interestingly, South Carolina has a water tower in Gaffney, SC shaped like a giant peach).

A water tower in the shape of a peach is a familiar landmark to motorists as they pass by on interstate 85 in Gaffney, S.C., Friday, March 13, 1998. South Carolina will not know before Monday the overall peach loss in the state. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

South Carolina is famously known for its southern delicacies, from steaming hot boiled peanuts and fried okra to hearty collard greens and barbeque, with a side of cornbread.

CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ, VOLUME – RODNEY SCOTT in episode 3 of CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

What are some facts about South Carolina we did not mention? Head over to our Facebook and Twitter pages and share your SC fun facts with us!