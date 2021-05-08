Harvick looks to jumpstart winless year again at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick is looking for another breakthrough win at Darlington Raceway, just like a year ago.
Then Harvick won on the country track when the NASCAR Cup Series returned from a two-month suspension because of the pandemic.
Harvick won eight more times after that, including a victory at the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.
Harvick enters Sunday’s Goodyear 400 without a victory. But he believes his success at Darlington can lead him back to Victory Lane.
Harvick’s not the only winless standout in the field.
Others seeking a win include points leader Denny Hamlin and reigning series champ Chase Elliott.