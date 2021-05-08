Harvick looks to jumpstart winless year again at Darlington

FILE – In this May 17, 2020, file photo, the grandstands are empty at Darlington Raceway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Darlington, S.C. Darlington Raceway officials are excited about hosting the first of two scheduled NASCAR weekends, something the track hadn’t featured since 2004. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick is looking for another breakthrough win at Darlington Raceway, just like a year ago.

Then Harvick won on the country track when the NASCAR Cup Series returned from a two-month suspension because of the pandemic.

Harvick won eight more times after that, including a victory at the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

Harvick enters Sunday’s Goodyear 400 without a victory. But he believes his success at Darlington can lead him back to Victory Lane.

Harvick’s not the only winless standout in the field.

Others seeking a win include points leader Denny Hamlin and reigning series champ Chase Elliott.