Hate crimes, police reform await SC lawmakers in last week

South Carolina senators walk across the Statehouse lobby for a joint session with the House on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Senators sat in the balcony for the joint session because of COVID-19 concerns. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina General Assembly will start its final week of the 2021 session with several consequential bills on their agendas.

The House has on its calendar a bill to throw South Carolina’s name on a list of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The House also may take up a police reform bill that it debated briefly last month before supporters decided to tweak some of proposals.

Neither bill has passed the Senate.

One of the most high-profile proposals awaiting action in the Senate is a House-passed bill to make South Carolina the 49th state to enact a hate crimes law.

