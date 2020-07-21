HBCUs throughout the state to receive money through the Emergency Education Relief Fund

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor McMaster announced an investment into private schools as part of funding the state has for Emergency Education Relief. The state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are also getting some of that money.

South Carolina has received close to $2 billion in federal funding for the state’s response to the coronavirus including $2.5 million for the state’s HBCUs.

South Carolina is home to several HBCUs and schools with smaller student populations and smaller budgets in comparison to the dozens of state colleges and universities.

Governor McMaster recently allocated $2.4 million of federal funding to the state’s HBCUs to help the schools adapt to a new way of learning. Focusing on helping students directly impacted by COVID-19, textbooks and online classes.

“We will have a limitation on the number of beds, because of COVID-19 all the rooms will be singles. We are also limiting the number of students on campus, so there will be a lot more students that will be online,” said James Clark, SC State University President.

There is a total of eight HBCUs in the state with South Carolina State University being the largest.

The money the schools receive is being distributed based on student enrollment and the number of pell grant recipients.