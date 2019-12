CONWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Horry County Fire and Rescue (HCFR) crews are working a residential fire.

According to their Twitter, HCFR crews responded to the 500 block of Bottle Branch Rd., outside of Conway, around 4:23 p.m.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Crews remain on scene as they carry out the overhaul phase and a further investigation.