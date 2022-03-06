COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State officials are again asking people to bring certain types of dead birds to their offices so they can test them for West Nile virus.

Starting March 15, the Department of Health and Environmental Control is looking for the bodies of crows, blue jays, house finches, and house sparrows that don’t appear to be injured and haven’t started decaying.

Scientists will test the birds for West Nile Virus, which is spread from birds to mosquitos to humans.

About one in five people infected with the virus get symptoms such as headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, a rash or more serious problems.