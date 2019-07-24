Health officials look to reduce the state’s HIV infection rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials are launching a new initiative to reduce the state’s HIV infection rate. South Carolina currently ranks 5th in the nation for that rate.

State agencies on Tuesday brainstormed a number of ideas. They include identifying more people living with the virus and making sure people receive and continue their care.

“This gives us a way to plan towards the end and during that plan we may have to realize we need to make a change here and that if we need to, we can adapt and remove those barriers.”

According to DHEC, nearly 15,000 people in South Carolina, including 200 children, are living with HIV or aids.