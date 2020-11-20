Health officials warns Americans to not travel during Thanksgiving holiday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Less than a week until Thanksgiving and many are gearing up to travel for the holiday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising that you do not travel during the holiday. Of course many have already made plans to do so, so you are urged to take precaution.

The CDC held a conference on Thursday to discuss the spike in coronavirus cases. Officials say traveling right now could spread the virus from the US to other countries.

For those still planning to travel, the CDC recommends that you wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance.

Local officials share some information about these traveling concerns.

“Being aware of not touching a lot of the you know the hand rails, drinking fountains, things like that in the airport. And the plan itself, just making sure to maintain wearing the mask and taking that off only to eat and drink,” said Dr. Marcus Salo of Roper St. Francis.

The Charleston International Airport is taking different approaches to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are a few things they are doing differently:

Frequent wiping down and sanitizing of areas

Plexiglass barriers at registers, gates, and various counters

Hand sanitizers throughout the airport

Sneeze guard at customer service desk

Triple A (AAA) recently released a holiday travel forecast. The forecast showed that Thanksgiving travel will drop by 10%. Officials note that’s the biggest decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.

Air travel predicted to drop by nearly half of previous years, travel by other means, including bus and train expected to drop by 76%. With health officials urging that people not travel due to the pandemic, this comes as no surprise.

If you have been sick recently or potentially exposed to the virus, health officials urge you to stay home.

Officials use you to just be sure to take extra precautions if you do plan to travel.